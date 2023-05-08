Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $86.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $52,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $23,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

