Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

