Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

