Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $75.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

