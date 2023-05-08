BMO Capital Markets Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.61.
Albemarle Price Performance
NYSE ALB opened at $179.70 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
