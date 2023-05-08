Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Articles

