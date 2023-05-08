Robert W. Baird Boosts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $67.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.