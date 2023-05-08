Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -168.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

