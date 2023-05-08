Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $41.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETNB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 32,741 shares valued at $507,536. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

