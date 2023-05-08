Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Galapagos by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.