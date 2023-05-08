Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Enphase Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enphase Energy
|18.83%
|74.86%
|18.44%
|Solar Energy Initiatives
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
73.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enphase Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enphase Energy
|1
|5
|22
|0
|2.75
|Solar Energy Initiatives
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Enphase Energy presently has a consensus price target of $281.24, suggesting a potential upside of 76.16%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Enphase Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enphase Energy
|$2.33 billion
|9.39
|$397.36 million
|$3.42
|46.68
|Solar Energy Initiatives
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.
Summary
Enphase Energy beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, India, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, and Other. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
