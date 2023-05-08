Reviewing Reed’s (REED) & The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 537 977 69 2.60

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.82% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $54.95 billion $444.17 million 14.56

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

