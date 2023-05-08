Analyzing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants 0.46% 1.22% 0.41%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 6 0 2.50

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.57 $4.08 million $0.26 118.70

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

