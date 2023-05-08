TD Securities Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after buying an additional 183,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 112.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

