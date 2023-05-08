Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $10.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of CVNA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.83. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,271.19% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 944.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

