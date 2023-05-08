CIBC Cuts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$58.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Altus Group stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

