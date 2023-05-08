comScore (SCOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
comScore Stock Performance
comScore stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. comScore has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.