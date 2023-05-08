comScore (SCOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. comScore has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in comScore by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 184,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in comScore by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in comScore by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.