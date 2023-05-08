Snap One (SNPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.48 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNPO opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.79 million, a P/E ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.21. Snap One has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

