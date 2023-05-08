Neuronetics (STIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other news, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 5,162 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $30,920.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,006.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $33,448.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,433.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 5,162 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $30,920.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,006.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $417,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

