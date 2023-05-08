Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $219.91 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

