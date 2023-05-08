Treasure Global (TGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGL stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

Treasure Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Treasure Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Treasure Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.