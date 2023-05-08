Treasure Global (TGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter.
Treasure Global Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TGL stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
