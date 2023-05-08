Bally’s (BALY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

