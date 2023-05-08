Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

VRNA stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 455,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,262.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,976,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock worth $2,833,862 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.