CECO Environmental (CECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $11.53 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In other CECO Environmental news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

