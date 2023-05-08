Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 653.61% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Tenon Medical stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $59.89.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
