Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 653.61% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Tenon Medical stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

