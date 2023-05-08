Wag! Group (PET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Wag! Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. On average, analysts expect Wag! Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.23 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, Director Brian Yee acquired 992,436 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,031.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Scott Stanford acquired 82,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $167,039.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,976.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Yee bought 992,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,031.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,031.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,650,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,855 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

