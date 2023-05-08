LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $2.88 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUXH. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

