Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 21,767 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $95,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,331.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 250,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,213,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 21,767 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $95,339.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,331.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,908 shares of company stock worth $1,531,820. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

