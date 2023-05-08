Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Backblaze has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 63.58% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Backblaze Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.45. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

