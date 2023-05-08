Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 162.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,755,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,152,000 after buying an additional 92,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

