Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $126.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.