Comparing Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.58 billion 6.88 -$4.40 billion ($28.53) -7.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 19.63 -$12.85 million ($0.10) -221.18

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Illumina. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina -100.92% 2.26% 1.36% Olink Holding AB (publ) -9.19% -3.11% -2.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Illumina and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.0% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Illumina has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Illumina and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 6 8 0 2.38 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Illumina currently has a consensus price target of $253.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Illumina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Illumina is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Illumina beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

