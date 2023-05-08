Head-To-Head Comparison: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grab and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 9 0 2.67 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grab and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Steel Connect 17.38% N/A -1.63%

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 7.89 -$1.68 billion ($0.44) -6.86 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.24 -$10.97 million $0.55 1.45

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

