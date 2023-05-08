Head to Head Analysis: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus Its Peers

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.09, suggesting that its stock price is 8,309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -1.10 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.13 billion $169.09 million 9.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bright Mountain Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

48.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -11.58% -9.73% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 223 1455 2574 84 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media rivals beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

