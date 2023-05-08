ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$4.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$777.85 million, a PE ratio of 317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

