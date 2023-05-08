Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

