UBS Group Begins Coverage on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

