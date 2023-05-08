Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.77.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

