Susquehanna Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $76.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

