Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.