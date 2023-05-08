Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.