Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $2,149,881.92 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.38 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

