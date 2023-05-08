Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $2,149,881.92 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.38 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
