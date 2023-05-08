Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Genpact Stock Performance
G stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Genpact by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genpact by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
