Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Genpact by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genpact by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.