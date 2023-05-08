American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 100,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,141,392.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
