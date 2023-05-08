American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 100,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,141,392.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.