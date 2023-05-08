Bryan J. Hartin Sells 27,835 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.3 %
IRDM opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
