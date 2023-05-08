Bryan J. Hartin Sells 27,835 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

IRDM opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

