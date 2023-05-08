Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman Sells 100,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

BSM stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

