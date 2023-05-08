Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE:DM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $28,616,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,951 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

