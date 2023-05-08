Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
Shares of GLT stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 603.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
