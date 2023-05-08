Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of GLT stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Glatfelter news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at $316,880.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 785,800 shares of company stock worth $2,606,416 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 603.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

