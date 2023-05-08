Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

