Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.